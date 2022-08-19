The 2022-23 year for the Baldwin-Woodville School District starts next Wednesday and a group of dedicated lunch ladies will be there to hand out breakfasts and lunches.
“We got a great group of ladies,” said Food Service Director Amy Gunsallus.
Gunsallus was the Head Cook at the High School before taking over as director at the start of the last year. In all, she has worked for the district for 17 years.
“The kids made the job so much fun,” she explained as cook. Now, as director, seeing the nuts and bolts of the program and how the government is involved is what intrigues her now.
She referenced then-First Lady Michelle Obama’s request to get more fruits and vegetables into school lunch meals along with making sure the five food groups – grains, proteins, dairy, fruits, and vegetables – are available for menus.
“There are certain requirements we have to meet,” she said. Out of those five, students must choose at least three, including ½ cup of fruits or vegetables and two other food groups.
Gunsallus recalls more than once seeing students question the fruit and vegetable demand.
“They have to try it for themselves to see if they like it,” she said.
She said the District typically uses a five-week rotating schedule for meals.
“Every kid is expecting Taco Tuesday,” she continued. “If we change it on them, they will let us know.” She said elementary students want the consistency as they have the choice of the one main option plus a cold sandwich. Viking and High School students prefer flexibility and therefore are given choices of salad bar, cold sandwich and two entrees.
“We have 650 kids at Greenfield, and we have to feed them in a two-hour period,” she explained. “We want them to make the decision and give them plenty of time to eat.”
Breakfast prices for students for the upcoming year are $2.10, while adults are $3.00. Lunch for Greenfield students is $2.65, with Viking and High School students are $2.85. Adults are $4.65.
“Baldwin-Woodville prices are one of the lowest in St. Croix County and we want to keep it that way,” Gunsallus said.
Thanks to COVID-19, families didn’t have to pay for lunch meals last year. That will end starting this year.
“We had a lot more participation in the program,” Gunsallus said. “Lunch and breakfast are so important for kids. I wish we could make that happen.”
She advises families could still qualify for free or reduce meals. To fill out the application, go to the school’s website, click the district link on the top of the page and then click Food Service under the Home subhead.
“You never know,” she said about applying.
She added last week she just completed her first order for the upcoming year and got everything she wanted for the first two weeks of the year.
“The processing companies and trucking companies have been experiencing employee shortage,” she said. “Getting products such as pizza or beef have been tough.”
Speaking from experience, Gunsallus said the food staff starts its day at 6:15 a.m. and usually ends it around 3 p.m.
“It takes hours and hours,” she said. “We have to make sure we hit all the requirements. The kids also want to eat something that tastes and looks good.”
The first lunch meal for Aug. 24 is pepperoni pizza, green beans, pears, and granola bar.
