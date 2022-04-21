Is Senioritis real? In some respects, absolutely

The dictionary definition of senioritis says, “a supposed affliction of students in their final year of high school or college, characterized by a decline in motivation or performance.”
A further Google search asks, is senioritis a real thing? Abby Tincher, Southern New Hampshire University academic advisor, believes it is.
“I would describe it as seeing the finish line and realizing you don’t necessarily have to work as hard anymore to reach it,” she said.
The Bulletin asked a couple of soon-to-be graduates to see if that’s true as they are nearing the end of their high school careers.
Maddie McCracken attends St. Croix Central, who went to virtual learning back in October.
“My freshman and sophomore year I started thinking about graduating,” she explained. “I was ready to be done.”
Now the end is really in sight, she is still ready to move on from the high school routine, but not quite ready to move on from home yet.
“I don’t have to be up from 7 a.m.- 3 p.m., I can go on my own time,” she said, asking about the virtual benefits for her. “I don’t have a teacher telling me to get things done.”
McCracken is planning on attending Normandale Community College in the Twin Cities to take care of her general education classes.
Another indication of senioritis is taking it easier your senior year when it comes to classes. McCracken admitted to that as she fulfilled a lot of her core requirements prior to this year.
Another symptom of senioritis has been the school year seems to move faster than previous years.
“It definitely has gone faster,” McCracken said. “Maybe, it’s my senior year, maybe because I’m at home, and the days go faster when you’re at home, but I’ve stopped and thought a couple of times, shaking my head in disbelief, thinking, I’ll be done in two months.”
Bulletin readers have noticed Sam Niebeling’s photos, especially sports photos, for almost the last year.
Niebeling started at St. Croix Central his sophomore year after previously attending Spring Valley. He finished his requirements earlier this year but must wait until graduation next month to officially get his diploma.
“The routine of high school got to me,” he said. “I wanted to be done last year.”
Now that he is done and working full time.
“I’m enjoying every bit of it,” he said.
Yet, there are some aspects of the high school life he misses.
“I had a lot more people to talk to when I was in the high school in my friend group,” he said. “I do miss the social aspect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.