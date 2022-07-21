How August can be busy for teachers

Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central students have about a month left before the 2022-23 school year starts for them.
For their teachers, they need to prepare beforehand obviously, and, in that regard, their summer is soon ending.
Baldwin-Woodville High School Band Director Adam Bassak explained his busy summer.
“Our full Band Camp is always the last week of July to avoid conflicts with the beginning of football and other athletics,” he said. “During this week, the students travel off campus for a week of team building, learning a bulk of the (Fall Field Show) musically and visually, fun activities, and so much more.
Added B-W Elementary School teacher Zack Ambrose: “l always get an “itch” to be back in the classroom come late July, so getting back in is satisfying for myself. It gives me excitement thinking about the upcoming year and new students in class. I don’t think I’m alone in that statement, because when I go in before required days, there are other teachers working in their rooms..”
Stated Rhonda Malecek, SCC Middle School Special Education teacher: “Around the first week or two into August, I’ll begin creating “user friendly” schedule for incoming fifth graders as they will rotate throughout their entire day which is a change from the elementary. It gives my students and families time to familiarize themselves to what a ‘day in the life of a fifth grader’ somewhat looks like.”
Malecek has been a teacher for 30 years, so she’s developed a routine once the previous school year ends.
“I’ve become a master of ‘shutting down’ quickly once school is dismissed for summer break,” she said. “I do partake in various county meetings so the continuity for my students is still there, but that’s entirely different than the school year routine and rigor.”
Ambrose chimed in: “Each teacher is unique in how they spend their summers. I think the time frame is great how it is. It never feels too short, but as with most things in life, it goes by fast.”
Added Bassak: “We never schedule anything over the 4th of July to allow families their time together. Any chance to get out on the water is a good day, and a chance to relax.”
Malecek has a differing take when she hears July 4.
“When people say summer is halfway over as July 4 strikes, I always giggle because, heck, we still have six to seven weeks off until the official beginning,” she said. “No complaints here. August is also a month for gearing up and reenergizing. I have the best students and they deserve the best teachers. My career has been a true blessing for me and my family. Besides, how many people can say they’re going on their 48th first day of school. Remember how exciting that first day is?”
The trio emphasized the one thing they want to do before that first day starts for students.
“It’s building trust and relationships between students,” Bassak said. “We are a 9-12 grade ensemble with occasional middle school students as part of the program. Every student is important to our success, as we don’t have a varsity or junior varsity option, thus the need to make sure all students are supportive of each other allowing for the ultimate success.”
Added Malecek: “Allowing myself top reboot is number one so that I can be “all in” for my students. Secondly, communication. Parents need to know we are a team. I will always be their kids’ number one cheerleader.”
Concluded Ambrose: “The most important thing to do is ensure my students will feel excited, welcome, an comfortable when they get to school the first day. It is a new year, and for some students, a new start and opportunity. Every students deserves the best possible start.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.