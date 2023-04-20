Governor Evers stops in New Richmond to visit Northwood Technical College’s Mobile Welding Lab

Pictured from left to right: Susan Lockwood, Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness, Liz Pizzi, Associate Dean of Workforce and Community Development, Rose Cibulka, Associate Dean, Amy Pechacek, Secretary-designee of the Department of Workforce Development, Governor Tony Evers, Keith Burns, Mobile Welding Lab Instructor.
Gov. Tony Evers and Amy Pechacek, secretary-designee of the Department of Workforce Development visited Northwood Technical College’s New Richmond campus April 13. Evers is on a state-wide tour to highlight initiatives in his 2023-25 biennial budget, aimed at building the 21st-century workforce in Wisconsin. During his visit, he toured the college’s 53-foot mobile welding lab, robotic trainers, and Skill Boss and PLC trainers used in manufacturing.
“We are excited to showcase and share some of Northwood Technical College’s new initiatives to help employers, K-12, and community partners recruit and retain skilled workers. Our mobile labs will give us the capability to serve more students in our rural areas,” said Liz Pizzi, associate dean of workforce and community development.
The mobile welding lab and training technology are made possible through the Workforce Innovation Grant Program, funded by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. The grant aims to address the critical workforce shortage in the manufacturing industry in Wisconsin. Evers’ biennial budget includes a $200 million investment to continue the Workforce Innovation Grant Program to provide long-term solutions for businesses to find workers and individuals to obtain family-supporting jobs.
Northwood Technical College received nearly $12 million in Workforce Innovation Grant funding between the RESTORE (Restoring Employment through Support, Training, Outreach, Recruitment, and Education) project, in partnership with Chippewa Valley Technical College, and HOMES (Housing Opportunity and Mobile Education Solutions) project with Impact Seven. Both projects will provide manufacturing career training opportunities in rural Northwestern Wisconsin.
To learn more about the RESTORE and HOMES projects and other opportunities for career advancement, visit NorthwoodTech.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.