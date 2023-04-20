Governor Evers stops in New Richmond to visit Northwood Technical College’s Mobile Welding Lab

Pictured from left to right: Susan Lockwood, Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness, Liz Pizzi, Associate Dean of Workforce and Community Development, Rose Cibulka, Associate Dean, Amy Pechacek, Secretary-designee of the Department of Workforce Development, Governor Tony Evers, Keith Burns, Mobile Welding Lab Instructor.

 Contributed

Gov. Tony Evers and Amy Pechacek, secretary-designee of the Department of Workforce Development visited Northwood Technical College’s New Richmond campus April 13. Evers is on a state-wide tour to highlight initiatives in his 2023-25 biennial budget, aimed at building the 21st-century workforce in Wisconsin. During his visit, he toured the college’s 53-foot mobile welding lab, robotic trainers, and Skill Boss and PLC trainers used in manufacturing.

“We are excited to showcase and share some of Northwood Technical College’s new initiatives to help employers, K-12, and community partners recruit and retain skilled workers. Our mobile labs will give us the capability to serve more students in our rural areas,” said Liz Pizzi, associate dean of workforce and community development.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.