CVTC student undergoes open-heart surgery on what should’ve been her first day of class

Sommer Smith, 34, of Colfax, does homework in her hospital bed after undergoing open-heart surgery on the first day of her college classes in August 2022.

 Contributed

Sommer Smith’s second year of college was supposed to go smoothly.

After losing her radio station account executive job, the Colfax High School graduate and mother of two daughters was ready for a fresh start.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.