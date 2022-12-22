CVTC nursing student to graduate after starting out in women’s shelter

Carrie Kittleson, center, has overcome abuse and homelessness and is set to graduate from Chippewa Valley Technical College at River Falls with a nursing degree on December 20.

 Contributed

Carrie Kittleson said she would never have imagined her life going the way it has.

The 40-year-old mother of three was abused and cheated on. The man said he would follow her if she left. A local women and children’s shelter was the only safe option for her and her children.

