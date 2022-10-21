The Homecoming Dance is one of the most important events in the high school calendar each year.
The Baldwin-Woodville dance was held on Sept. 24, eight days after the football game against Rice Lake.
“We wanted to make sure a majority, if not all the students could go to the dance if they wanted,” said Camille Bennis, Student Council President as the council does a lot of behind-the-scenes preparation.
“The Student Council decides the theme, the when, how much and advertises for it,” she said.
They are not alone as other school groups contribute. Family and Consumer Science teacher Angela Schmoker contributed a ton of decorations while her Catering class prepared the food. Student Offering Support members helped set up the night before, while Math and Science teacher Amanda Finke donated pumpkins which were used for decorations as Fall was the theme and History teacher Gerald Gerrits supplied the music. Outside organizations also contributed decorations such as haybales.
Bennis believes students in the Catering class enjoyed this opportunity as their food will get eaten by other students and SOS students generally contribute no matter the situation.
This year’s version was a little different than past years as there were a lot more decorations and a Grand March was introduced.
“We wanted to include the underclassmen for being a part of it without having to go to prom,” she said.
For those who don’t want to dance all the time in the gymnasium, activities in the commons have included a Photo Booth, Ping Pong and Bean Bags
“It’s important for student involvement and it helps build the Student Council’s budget,” she said, noting attendance is an important count organizers track. “Some students leave early, while some come late.”
Bennis said while the senior student class members organize the details, freshmen members play a part as well.
“We all work together and get along together,” she continued. “There’s a lot of groups of friends who are multi-grade levels. You see freshmen through seniors hang out in marching band along with the sports and club activities. I’ve noticed it this year more than before.”
