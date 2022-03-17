When asked about the future of business classes in high school, St. Croix Central business teacher Tracie Crowley gave a different perspective.
“I see business education integrating more with other areas instead of stand-alone classes,” she explained. “We should be in the Family and Consumer Science classrooms helping them figure out pricing, talking about customer satisfaction and the business aspect of restaurants. The same would be true of Technical Education and Agricultural classes. I would love to see capstone projects in all of the CTE areas where students intern for part of a term and run a school-based enterprise part of the time.”
Crowley said her most requested class over the past two years has been a business management class along with Microsoft Office Certification, Panther Productions (Video Editing), Accounting and Marketing. Entrepreneurship is offered every other year along with a promotions/sales class.
“There is a push for students to take more math and science and AP courses which results in fewer spots for elective classes in their schedules,” she explained. “When I came into the district about eight years ago and one of our Family and Consumer Science teachers retired, some of the required classes that were taught in that area (Future/Career class and Personal Finance and Youth Apprenticeship) were moved to the business department meaning there is less time in our department to offer business education electives. Tracking students’ career interests after high school shows an increase in the health science fields.”
It doesn’t mean there the interest in owning their own business hasn’t declined.
“I think more students have a desire to own their own business than they did in the past but not necessarily for the right reasons,” Crowley said. “Some of them think they can pick when they work and will be able to work less hours than if they worked for someone else. With a shift in less brick-and-mortar industries, it may now be easier and less expensive for them to start businesses of their own, which makes it more appealing.”
Stuedemann: More thinking and problem-solving needed
One would think social media would be used in classes like business education.
“Coming from business and industry, I feel there is a greater need to have students be able to conceptualize and understand principles before they implement in social media,” explained B-W teacher Keith Stuedemann. “…Also, they are so heavily engrossed and participating in social media that there is not much I can teach them. I prefer to have them think and analyze the impacts of their actions in that realm.”
Stuedemann added when he first started at B-W seven years ago, he would see about 90-100 students a semester. That number has grown by about 30 in the interim.
“I believe the bulk of that is due to making Personal Finance a graduation requirement so I should see all students, usually in their junior year,” he said.
Besides those personal finance classes, Stuedemann also teaches an Introduction to Business class which is popular with the underclassmen along with accounting.
“We need to continue to provide a basis for knowledge comprehension, problem-solving and conceptual thinking,” he continued. “Providing them parameters and background knowledge to help them enhance their learning style is most beneficial.
“They need to continue to realize that they need to continually be learning and enhancing their value to a company…The practice of using social/communication skills is severely lacking and the soft skills to operate in business will continue to be paramount to making effective employees.”
He added if students want to own their own business that’s fine, but a few goals need to be in place first.
“I try to have them look at where there will be needs and focus on how their skills will match societal needs,” he said. “If it means owning a business than yes, but no more than any other time.”
He concluded by stating all students could learn some basic business essentials.
“I am a firm believer they probably need to try on many hats to figure out where they will eventually find a fit,” he said. “I think we need to continue to teach them how to learn and drive them toward careers that best suit them and their skills.”
