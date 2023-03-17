BW High School teachers share stories of teaching AP classes
Twenty years ago, students approached Baldwin-Woodville High School teacher Jeremy Gerrits about wanting to taking college level history classes.
Advanced Placement US History was the result. A few years later, AP European History was born and now the two classes are rotated yearly on Gerrits’ schedule.
“Student interest and participation in AP are much higher across the board,” he opined. “They elected to take college level classes, bypassing easier classes that would require less work. In a normal history class, maybe 25 percent of the students like history. In an AP history class, it’s 100 percent.
“Why would you put yourself through that level of work if you weren’t interested in the subject?”
That sentiment is echoed by Grey Hush, who has taught AP Calculus for seven years.
“Students enrolled in AP Calculus are far more interested in advanced mathematics than students in non-AP classes,” he said.
The benefits for students taking AP classes are obvious as it helps them obtain college credits before even setting foot on campus.
What are the highlights for teachers?
“I get to share my knowledge with students and see them start to discover some truths about human beings and also discover truths about themselves,” said Shane Nigbor, who has taught AP Psychology for about five years.
Explained Hush: “My students are some of the best and brightest in the school and allows me to teach at a higher level without distractions.”
Stated Tracy Paquette, who has taught AP statistics the last five years: “Students elect to be in the course and pay a fee to take the AP exam, therefore they are generally dedicated and hardworking.”
Which means more preparation time for teachers.
“AP classes are definitely much harder to prepare for,” Gerrits said. “We have some of the brightest students in the building. I realize I’m at times teaching students whose raw IQ score is likely higher than mine. They keep me on my toes.”
Stated Nigbor: “The level of preparation for an AP class is a bit more exhaustive as I’m constantly trying to bring the material to life and have it still be highly relevant.”
Chimed in Paquette: “Teaching one AP course keeps me plenty busy and offers a perfect balance of courses that I enjoy.”
As a result of the preparation needed and other factors Hush said one AP class is enough for him when asked.
“I believe all teachers should be able to experience the joy and challenge of teaching an AP class to our best and brightest students,” he said.
Said Nigbor: “Teaching two AP classes would be difficult as the workload in relation to grading is much higher and more difficult than some regular education classes.”
Gerrits added Chris Furhman will be taking over the AP European History class starting with the 2024-25 year.
“He is the only person in our department that doesn’t have an AP class and he would like to teach one,” Gerrits explained. “It’s a great experience for a teacher…. even with the additional rigor.”
