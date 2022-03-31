The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking public comment now through May 31, 2022, on the state's draft Walleye Management Plan.
The Walleye Management Plan guides all walleye management activities in Wisconsin. One of the most popular sportfish in the state and an important species for the Ojibwe spring tribal harvest, the draft plan outlines present-day goals and management strategies for walleye in Wisconsin.
In 2020, the DNR began updating the plan in partnership with the Tribes of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Conversation Congress and the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC). When final, the plan aims to address current management challenges and capitalize on new opportunities. The Walleye Management Plan was last updated in 1998.
Each year, the DNR stocks hundreds of thousands of walleye fingerlings into lakes across the state, surveys walleye populations and walleye anglers, and works on habitat projects to benefit walleye. Those activities are guided by Wisconsin’s Walleye Management Plan.
The public is encouraged to review the draft Wisconsin Walleye Management Plan and submit comments online through May 31, 2022. To learn more, visit the DNR's Wisconsin Walleye Management Plan webpage.DNr
