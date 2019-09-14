Chili Fest is just around the corner and the Baldwin-Woodville Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of our Chili Fest Button, but with a bit of a twist! We will once again have our winning Chili Fest Button available this year drawn by Greenfield Elementary 5th grader Aubee Wolle, but to add to the festivities, we will be holding a raffle! Over the next two weeks, the BW Chamber will be selling raffle tickets giving you the opportunity to win some fabulous prizes donated by Chamber members! Along with the raffle tickets you will receive a 2019 Chili Fest Commemorative Button [while supplies last]. Tickets will also be available to purchase at Chili Fest. Winners will be drawn and announced at Chili Fest at approximately 3:30 pm on the band stage [need not be present to win]. Please visit our Facebook page [Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce] for a list of businesses selling the raffle tickets. You can also purchase tickets at the Chamber office, located at 860 Main Street, in back of the Mocha Café, from 8-12, Monday-Thursday until Chili Fest.
Raffle Ticket Prices
1 for $5
5 for $20
Raffle Ticket Prizes
DIAMOND SOLITAIRE 14K WHITE GOLD PENDANT
$500.00 VALUE - SPONSORED BY FENNERN JEWELERS & B-W CHAMBER
$500.00 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO NILSSEN’S FOODS
SPONSORED BY NILSSEN’S FOODS & B-W CHAMBER
1 YEAR FITNESS CENTER MEMBERSHIP
$400.00 VALUE - DONATED BY WESTERN WISCONSIN HEALTH
YETI TUNDRA 65 COOLER
$349.00 VALUE - SPONSORED BY GREGERSON ACE HARDWARE & B-W CHAMBER
3 OIL CHANGES & VEHICLE DETAIL PACKAGE
$275.00 VALUE - DONATED BY FLAGSHIP FORD
$100.00 GIFT CERTIFICATE TO STRIKER’S LANES & BAR
DONATED BY STRIKER’S LANES & SPORTS BAR
