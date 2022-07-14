Woodville Garage Bar completes purchase of Wild Wood Bar and Grill

Woodville GarageBar LLC last month announced it has completed the purchase of the Wild Wood Bar and Grill located at 121 East River Street in Woodville. Woodville GarageBar is the brainchild of owners Pete and Lynn DeCorsey and Jeff and Heather Swanson. The owners plan to close the bar for cleaning and remodeling over several weeks this summer. The full remodeling, including a new Filling Station outdoor patio will happen overtime. Once complete, the casual bar and grill will serve up a great menu of American beer, food and music against a retro theme celebrating muscle cars, motorcycles and the classic roadside gas stations of the past.
“This is nod to our youth and our love of everything from the late 60s, 70s and 80s,” said Jeff Swanson. “With the GarageBar, we’re excited to bring a new experience and fun atmosphere to the residents of Baldwin-Woodville as well as appeal to classic muscle car groups, motorcycle runs, and the many ATV and snowmobile clubs who use the trails right outside our door.”
Explained Pete DeCorsey: “One of my must-haves for the bar is providing the coldest beer around. There’s nothing better than an ice cold beer on tap, and that’s something you can count on from us. We’re also revisiting the menu with new burgers and sandwiches, continuing a tradition of delicious chicken drummies, and rolling out our new GarageBar pizza. And, in the Fall, we will officially introduce the community to our famous GarageBar chili just in time for the season opener between the Packers and Vikings.”
Jeff Swanson said her daughter has boarded a horse in Woodville for years and when he saw the bar was for sale, it was something the couples, who have been friends for years, could do together.
To follow along on the remodeling progress or to be kept apprised of future GarageBar events, customers should follow us on Facebook or visit online at woodvillegaragebar.com. Anyone interested in future employment as either a bartender, server or kitchen cook should contact Lynn DeCorsey at lynn@woodvillegaragebar.com. Musicians and area bands interested in learning more about potential performance opportunities should contact Pete DeCorsey at pete@woodvillegaragebar.com
Added Jeff Swanson: “We appreciate the Village of Woodville and so many of the locals for their support and encouragement. We’re truly excited to be a part of this community and we can’t wait to introduce the Woodville GarageBar to all of you, really soon.”
A grand opening is tentatively planned for October.
