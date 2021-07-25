WESTconsin Credit Union opened their new office location in Ellsworth on June 9. Members and employees were eager for the new office, as it offers drive-up service, a 24-hour ATM, and additional office space for member interaction that was not available at their previous location.
The public is invited to join WESTconsin Credit Union for their Grand Opening Celebration the week of July 26-31. During the week members can enter for a chance to win a Staycation Package, including Visa and Chanhassen Dinner Theatre gift cards. Any child who visits during the week can enter to win a Kid’s $MART Start! Package, and young people who make a deposit into a new or existing WESTconsin account will receive a fun money pouch filled with goodies.
A ribbon cutting with the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce will take place on July 27 at 11 a.m. to commemorate the occasion. The WESTconsin Ellsworth office is located at 385 W Main Street. For more information on the Grand Opening Celebration, please visit westconsincu.org.
