Creativity is one word to describe Kimmer Prosser.
“I’ve dabbled in so many forms of Art over the years,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to learn new things.”
Art has come to her from many different places.
“I love going to thrift stores, garage sales, 2nd hand stores,” she explained. “I don’t throw anything away.”
With those factors in mind, Prosser will open The Stash, specializing in textiles, ephemera, paper, paint and more 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 at 545 10th Avenue in Baldwin.
She explained the vision for this store has been in her mind for a while but after visiting her parents in Seattle and going thrift shopping, the wheels were set in motion.
“We had conception to financing in six weeks,” she said.
She expanded more on the vision.
“My vision for the store is for people to be makers,” she said. “One can learn, work, create…Everyone has something to say, they just don’t know it.
“Younger artists are invited to come in and work…I want to give them a safe, creative place to work on their art.”
A first glance into her store and one can’t help but notice a near entire wall devoted to yarn.
“It’s a wide variety of yarn based on color, material, weight and quality,” she said.
There’s also an entire acrylic paint bar in which customers can purchase small jars and if they clean them, they can refill them.
In addition, there’s another section devoted to assemblage, a composition consisting of an arrangement of miscellaneous objects or found materials.
“Once you are exposed to it, the more you see it everywhere,” she explained.
Computers are also located in the store but will only have access to Pinterest or You Tube tutorials.
Prosser also mentioned two sessions will be occurring. On Dec. 27, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and 1:30-4 p.m., one can make a collage board, in which the artist is given a flat canvas. Supplies are included. Drinks with lids are available. The second session is Jan. 1, same time, in which artists will make mini art journals.
Hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. The store will be closed Mondays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.