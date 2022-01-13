In July, Annette Stauffer started working for the Baldwin Greenhouse thanks to a friend’s recommendation.
On Dec. 28, her and her husband James were the new owners.
“After a month, we heard it was for sale,” she explained. “I’ve always dreamed of owning a greenhouse.”
Stauffer spent her childhood years around her grandma, who had a green thumb.
“I’ve always loved plants and being in a greenhouse,” she said. “Keeping plants alive and the beauty of it.”
In the six months of working at the Greenhouse, her love was deepened further.
“Working with customers and sharing in their joys or providing comfort for them,” she explained. “It touched my heart being there for people.”
While the Stauffers live on a hobby farm south of Wilson, their eight kids, age six to 18, have attended or are currently attending Baldwin Christian School. In addition, Annette herself has lived in Baldwin four times previously.
James, a Glenwood City native, is a software engineer for SPS Commerce in the Twin Cities, for the last 23 years. He’ll be keeping that job but will help out on evenings and weekends.
“This has been a big operation learning the different aspects of it all,” he explained last week. The previous owner, James Karlson, told the couple, taking over in December/January is a bad time, but it’s the second best time of the year.
“The only good time was July because you’re starting everything fresh again,” James recalls Karlson telling them.
“You have to stay continually ahead of the game,” Annette said, as their focus has been on Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Easter Lilly.
“We’ve been starting seeds for gardens,” she said. “It’s been really fun.”
The name and retail hours aren’t changing.
“We want to make it as seamless as possible,” Annette said.
Baldwin Greenhouse has been in business since 1935 and the Stauffers are only the fifth owners in the history.
“We are excited to be here and serve the community,” they said.
‘I had to do it for my family’
James Karlson became the owner of the Greenhouse in 1994 at the age of 19.
“I know every inch of that place,” he said. “The experiences have been incredible. It’s been a very exciting career.”
Yet, a change had to come.
“I knew last March I had to sell,” he stated. “My family was more important than the business.”
Potential buyers soon emerged over the spring and summer months but none worked out until James and Annette Stauffer entered the picture.
“They are good Christian people with a strong family,” Karlson said. He said he will assist them at the Greenhouse during the transition period.
“The business is in better shape now than when I took over it,” he said.
Karlson said it was comforting to hear the public’s thoughts about his time as owner over the last few months.
“A lot of people were reminding me I was doing something right,” he concluded.
