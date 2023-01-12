On December 21, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the preliminary November 2022 unemployment rates for Wisconsin’s 72 counties and the 35 cities with populations greater than 25,000 residents. St. Croix County’s November rate was estimated at 2.6%, which is the same as October’s final rate, but lower than September’s final rate of 2.9%. One year ago, the county’s unemployment rate was estimated at 2.1%.
DWD said preliminary unemployment rates from October to November declined or stayed the same in 57 of the 72 counties. Rates declined or stayed the same in eight of the 72 counties year-over-year. The current rates range from 2.2% in Dane to 4.8% in Menominee.
Preliminary unemployment rates from October to November decreased or stayed the same in all of Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities. Year-over-year, the rates declined or stayed the same in 11 cities. Rates ranged from 1.8% in Sun Prairie to 4.0% in Milwaukee.
The five counties with the lowest unemployment rates in November include Dane (2.0%), Calumet (2.1%), Green (also at 2.1%), Iowa (also at 2.1%), and Marathon (also at 2.1%). Menominee had the highest rate in November at 4.8%, followed by Iron (4.6%), Adams (4.5%), Forest (4.1%), and Bayfield (also at 4.1%).
St. Croix, Pierce, and Polk counties comprise Wisconsin’s Greater St. Croix Valley. In addition to St. Croix’s rate of 2.6%, November’s preliminary rate in Pierce was 2.7% and Polk’s rate was 3.3%.
St. Croix and Pierce counties are included in the 15-county Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington MN-WI metro area. The November 2022 unemployment rate for the Twin Cities was estimated at 1.9%, which is higher than October’s final rate of 1.7% and the same as September’s final rate of 1.9%. The unemployment rate for the Twin Cities was 2.2% in November 2021.
Nearby Washington County in Minnesota reported a preliminary rate of 1.7% for November, while Dakota County, MN reported a rate of 1.8% and Chisago County MN had a rate of 2.2%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate for Wisconsin in November was estimated at 3.3%, which is the same as October’s final rate, but higher than September’s higher final rate of 3.1%. One year ago, the state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 3.1%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in Minnesota for November was estimated at 2.3%, which is higher than October’s final rate of 2.1% and September’s final rate of 2.0%. Minnesota’s seasonally adjusted rate one year ago was 3.1%.
The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) unemployment rate in the U.S. for November was estimated at 3.7%, which is the same as October’s final rate, but higher than September’s final rate of 3.5%. One year ago, the U.S. rate (seasonally adjusted) was estimated at 4.2%.
Wisconsin’s preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for November was estimated at 64.9%, which is lower than October’s final rate of 65.3% and September’s final rate of 65.6%. One year ago, Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate was 66.4%. The preliminary (seasonally adjusted) labor force participation rate for the U.S. in November was estimated at 62.1%, which is lower than October’s final rate of 62.2% and September’s final rate of 62.3%. One year ago, the labor force participation rate in the U.S. was 61.9%.
November’s estimates are preliminary and are subject to revision within the next few weeks.
