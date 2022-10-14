The opportunity was now for Cree Schuh.
After working for eight years at a tattoo shop in River Falls, Schuh felt the timing was right to open her own shop.
Baldwin and Hammond locations didn’t work, but she found a spot in Roberts in the strip mall which houses The Barnboard and the Western Wisconsin Health clinic.
“It was the perfect size and Roberts had no other tattoo shops,” she said.
With the paperwork and permit completed, Reverie Tattoo opened at 509 Cherry Lane in Roberts at the end of August.
“I had a good clientele that followed me here from River Falls,” she continued. “A lot of Roberts people have also checked it out, saying ‘we are happy to have you here’, so everyone’s been welcoming.”
The interest in drawing started at an early age.
“I knew in Middle School, I wanted to have a career in art,” she said. That led to the University of Wisconsin-Stout, where she obtained a graphic design degree, but still undecided on the career.
During those collegiate years, she got introduced to tattooing and thought it would be a short-term interest.
“Nope, I decided this is what I want to do,” she said. “I get to do a different thing every day.”
The New Richmond native explained it is very common parents want a tattoo of their children either by their name, birthday, birth flower or other symbols to honor their children.
“Flowers are also very common, and I love doing flowers,” she continued.
Schuh also gave some pieces of advice for those interested in getting their first tattoo but haven’t.
“A very good rule of thumb is closer to the bone hurts more,” she said. “The ribs and sternum are tricky spots. The back of the body is sensitive while the hands and feet can be tricky as well.
“The first tattoo shouldn’t be on a painful sport, because it will be a shock.”
The body parts Schuh haven’t done a tattoo on are minimal.
“I’ve done it pretty much everywhere,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot of things, shaved a lot of areas.”
One part not on that list is the head. She did see one being done.
“It was painful,” she recalls.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise then to hear Schuh is a client. She predicted she has between 15-20 of them.
“It’s typical to do the first tattoo on yourself, so you know what it feels like,” she mentions.
She admitted there were times she even questioned the client’s requests.
“It’s your life,” she later says. “You can do whatever you want.”
Reverie Tattoo is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. For more information, visit Reverie Tattoo on Facebook.
“I’m happy to be on my own,” she said. “I want to keep growing and keep learning.”
