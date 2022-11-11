Both the Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central school districts have a Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) group.
FBLA helps prepare students for careers in business through academic competitions, leadership development, and different educational programs.
At the end of their high school years, it is the goal of every FBLA member to:
• Develop an understanding of what it means to lead
• Understand fundamental business principles and how business impacts all sectors
• Demonstrate the ability to use technical skills to solve problems
• Create a post-graduation career plan
According to SCC business teacher Tracie Crowley, students are also given the opportunity to lead through serving as a local, state, or national officer. Claire Pommier, a SCC student, is serving as the Region 1 Vice President for Wisconsin and serves 31 different school districts in the northwest area of Wisconsin.
“FBLA has four main different types of competitive event categories for students to choose from which include online business simulations, objective tests, presentation style, and case studies,” Crowley continued. “There are 33 different occupational pathways to choose from for objective tests alone, ranging from health care administration to supply chain management. Presentation events include topics such as Broadcast Journalism, Coding and Programming, Sales Presentation, and Social Media Strategies. “With over 28 presentation events and 14 case study events most occupational pathways and career clusters are covered.”
B-W’s business teacher, Keith Stuedemann, said B-W’s FBLA group has ranged from four to 10 students over the year. They meet monthly in preparation for a regional event the first Saturday in February, which in 2023 will be held Feb. 4 at St. Croix Central.
“We are mainly trying to get students an opportunity to see different competitive events and test their business knowledge after taking business courses,” he said. Multiple B-W students have qualified for state based off their success at the regional event with a student even advancing for the nationals last year, but unable to participate due to family plans.
Crowley said FBLA also offers local, state, and national leadership labs which students can attend to learn more about the FBLA organization and hone their leadership skills. Topics at these labs include interactive workshops on mental health, building membership, dressing for success, innovation and problem solving.
“Participating students have the opportunity to enhance their leadership skills, expand their business knowledge, contribute to their local communities, and earn recognition by immersing themselves in their school and communities,” she continued. “FBLA members should have experiences in multiple sector areas since business is a key function of every sector area and industry.”
She concluded by saying the school is looking for community members and business people who are willing to judge the conference Feb. 4. If interested in judging or learning more about FBLA, please email tcrowley@scc.k12.wi.us.
