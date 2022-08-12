Owens joins Western Wisconsin Health team

Luke Owens, MS, Licensed Marriage, and Family Therapist

 Contributed

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is pleased to announce that Luke Owens, MS, Licensed Marriage, and Family Therapist has joined the WWH Behavioral Health Services Team.  

Mr. Owens is a licensed marriage and family therapist who takes a special interest in collaborative, holistic health, and trauma-informed care. Luke works with children, adolescents, and families, specializing in anxiety disorders, depressive disorders, behavioral issues, family systems, trauma, and other adverse life experiences. As a licensed marriage and family therapist, Luke approaches mental health care from a relational and systemic perspective with a fundamental belief that individuals are shaped by their families, life experiences, and current environments. Mr. Owens provides individual and family therapy services to children, adolescents, and adults.

