Owens joins Western Wisconsin Health team

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is pleased to announce that Luke Owens, MS, Licensed Marriage, and Family Therapist has joined the WWH Behavioral Health Services Team.
Mr. Owens is a licensed marriage and family therapist who takes a special interest in collaborative, holistic health, and trauma-informed care. Luke works with children, adolescents, and families, specializing in anxiety disorders, depressive disorders, behavioral issues, family systems, trauma, and other adverse life experiences. As a licensed marriage and family therapist, Luke approaches mental health care from a relational and systemic perspective with a fundamental belief that individuals are shaped by their families, life experiences, and current environments. Mr. Owens provides individual and family therapy services to children, adolescents, and adults.
Luke Owens earned his Masters of Science Degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie. In addition, Luke holds a Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in Psychology from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Luke firmly believes that there is a relationship between mental health and physical health as well as our environments and overall well-being. Luke says “I view wellness as finding the balance between physical, mental, and relational health along the life path. I also view seeking help and wellness as a sign of strength. It is a privilege to come alongside individuals and families to create a safe, supportive environment and build bridges to healthier, more fulfilling ways of living.”
In his free time, Luke enjoys remaining active with downhill skiing, cross-country ski racing, mountain biking, backpacking, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends in the Northwoods.
Western Wisconsin Health is honored to welcome Luke Owens to our Behavioral Health team as we continue to build a healthier tomorrow, together. Mr. Owens will work with patients in our school-based program as well as see patients in both our Baldwin and Roberts Clinics. To find out more about WWH’s Behavioral Health Services or schedule an appointment with Luke please call 715-684-1111 or visit www.wwhealth.org
