A Baldwin business was honored last week from the State of Wisconsin for their commitment over the years in hiring people with disabilities. On the last day of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Nolato Contour was named an Exemplary Employer by Governor Tony Evers Thursday for its “progressive employment practices that encourage, facilitate, and inspire the full participation of people with disabilities.” Stated Nolato Contour President Russ Steele: “We are very happy to receive this award from the State. It shows we are very diverse about our workforce.” Anna Eggebrecht, Deputy Bureau Director of the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, which is part of the Department of Workforce Development, said the State was impressed with Nolato’s commitment for hiring people with disabilities. Nolato was the only business to receive the honor statewide. Pictured are Nolato Contour workers and state officials with the award .
