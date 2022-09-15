Lucky Duck’s expansion set to take stage next month

The Baldwin Industrial Park is going through some noticeable changes.
Lucky Duck Premium Decoys is one of the businesses that are expanding. It is in the final stages of doubling its corporate headquarters and warehouse/distribution facility at 1950 8th Ave., as the addition is scheduled to be done next month according to Tim Noe, President.
“We are busting at the seams and need the extra space,” he explained. Discussions about the expansion started in 2020 with construction starting last year. “We knew we had the ability to expand to the south when we purchased the building and now was the time to do so” he continued.
Lucky Duck Premium Decoys is one of three business under the company’s roof. They also own Sykl Power Bikes, an electric bike brand, which started in 2019 and Specialized Warehousing, a warehousing and delivery business, which began in 2013.
“All three business are growing,” Noe said, with Lucky Duck garnering the most attention.
“It’s a premium brand in the hunting world,” he continued, with products being sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Fleet Farm and Scheels among others.
In addition to decoys, portable dog kennels is one of their top selling products.
“There are a lot of people that want the best for their dogs,” Noe said. “We are extremely proud to make a 5-star crash test rated kennel to help protect them when traveling and at home”.
Besides the growth of the businesses, there’s another reason the expansion was needed.
“COVID-19 threw the supply chain world into a tailspin,” he explained. “It’s forcing businesses to hold more inventory. We can’t take the risk of being out of product.”
Lucky Duck originated in Hudson in 1995, but the business has called Baldwin home since 2013.
“We’ve been very happy with Baldwin,” he stated. “Their planning committee (when working on the expansion) was extremely fair and easy to work with. That says a lot about the city’s committees and their relationship with businesses.”
He also added the workforce in the surrounding area has been a plus as well.
“It’s been a good pool to pick from with a strong work ethic,” he added. “On top of that, trucking companies love the (I-94) location.”
Lucky Duck currently employs 15 people. Noe predicts they’ll be looking to hire two to three more thanks to the expansion.
