Danielle Johnson is celebrating her 20th year as a veterinarian this year.
“It’s a very stressful job, but I still can’t imagine doing anything else,” she said.
Johnson has owned Homestead Veterinary Clinic since May 2011. She recalls it being herself and one technician in the early stages. Now, the business has 12 employees and two vets.
“Pets are becoming more and more important in people’s lives,” she said, and that was even before COVID-19 and the shutdown that resulted from it.
As she explained, there was the staffing shortage as staff members were taking care of their children. Then, there was the increase in services as owners were home more with their pets. On top of that, was the battle for medical supplies, such as masks and surgical gowns.
“It’s been a challenging two years to keep everyone safe,” she said.
She also addressed a topic unknown to the public.
“There’s a high suicide rate among vets,” she said. “It’s a very demanding job, emotionally and physically.”
Johnson explained before this interview she had to euthanize an animal.
“We euthanize animals daily,” she said. “It’s a mentally draining job.” She also told the story of their receptionists being sworn at when they’ve had to turn people away.
“We have to balance the demands of the job,” she continued. “How do we support each other? How can stress be managed?”
One way is closing the clinic for a day in the future and turn into a staff retreat.
“It’s about open communication,” she added. “Staff are still able to pursue their passions.”
Homestead offer the following services among others: Wellness Care, Dental Care, Spay/Neuter, Radiology, Surgical Care and Free Vaccines for Life, in which your pet will get the core vaccines (Rabies, Bordetella, Lyme and the Care Visit) at a discount for as long as you have your pet.
For those who grew up listening to The Price is Right when Bob Barker was hosting as he always ended the show by saying have your pets spayed or neutered to help control the pet population, here’s why: The consensus is that spaying or neutering your pet is beneficial for your pet’s health and the relationship you have with your pet.
“We recommend surgery between four and six months of age,” Homestead’s website states. “For female dogs, if we spay before the first heat cycle, we get nearly 100% protection against malignant mammary tumors. For female cats, we avoid the unpleasant behavioral changes that come with a cat in heat. For male cats and dogs, we can prevent several bad habits if we neuter before sexual maturity.”
If an afterhours emergency persists (Homestead is open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Mondays-Fridays and 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturdays), clients can call The Animal Emergency and Referral Center in Oakdale, Minnesota at 651-501-3766. They are fully staffed 24.7 and can intensively monitor severe illnesses and injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.