When temperatures plummet and snow and ice dominate the landscape, area contractors can see business opportunities fall, as well.
That is unless they pivot from their main tasks to offer services that fit the season and may not be regularly provided.
The seasonal fluctuations for contractors can bring about many ups and downs, especially as it affects cash flow.
But for local businesses like Travis Smith Roofing and Lindus Construction, both with offices in Baldwin, a little creativity, determination, and a lot of common sense can turn those seasonal challenges into advantages.
James Hohlt, project manager with Travis Smith Roofing, said winter isn’t as devastating on the bottom line for most contractors because they have found other means to service customers at this time of year.
As roofing experts, a couple of the most successful seasonal projects Travis Smith Roofing takes on during these months is removing snow from properties - most specifically removing snow and ice dams from home roofs – and completing specific roofing projects that can be done in the cold, as well as dealing with the occasional roof collapse.
“What takes up most of our time are winter opportunities – this year, especially has been really heavy for the ice dams and leaks. A lot of people are having leaks inside their houses and getting water damage … so we’re going out and getting estimates and removing snow and ice dams. That keeps us pretty busy,” Hohlt said.
Because of significant hail damage last summer, it was a busy time. Hohlt said they completed about 200 roofs in the Western Wisconsin area.
Hohlt said the ice dam and snow clearing jobs have been significant this winter – about five jobs per week. The average ice dam project can range from easy to complicated.
“The average clear out … will vary on the size of house and severity of the ice dams, but it can take anywhere from two hours up to two days,” Hohlt said
But that’s not all that keeps the roofing contractor busy at this time of year.
“There are alternate tasks that come up. So basically, we start out [winter] by getting our finances from through the summer in order. We track down the stray loose ends. Then we take the time to fix the equipment that we’ve got running hard and heavy all summer,” Hohlt said.
As important, Hohlt said winter is also a time for company employees to focus on themselves.
“We take some time for self-care – we fix up our homes or projects we’ve got sitting around when we have the time,” Hohlt said.
Keeping employees safe and warm on the job during the winter is also an important task.
“We keep the employees informed on the process of work/rest cycles,” Hohlt said.
Andy Lindus, owner, and COO of Lindus Construction said the seasonal work is more plentiful than in the past.
“We actually do more work now in January and February than we did an entire year 20 years ago,” Lindus said. “A good chunk of that work is interior projects like insulation and renovations. We also take this time to line up projects for spring and summer, like roofing and gutters. We can book those jobs about six months out. We have a lot of clients we’re talking to right now to line up work for April, May, June and beyond,” he added
Lindus went on to explain more about how the company works in winter.
“Certainly, there are outside materials - paint, glues - that you can’t use in temperatures under 40 degrees. There are still many exterior projects that can be done in the winter, like windows, doors, decking, etc. The diversification of materials … helps, so too does battery-heated clothing and tools that work well in cold weather.”
Lindus said they had tried the snow removal route in the past but found it to be too far out of their wheelhouse.
“What we learned is that those jobs are risky and it’s best to do what we’re great at… and perfect it.”
Like the folks at Travis Smith Roofing, Lindus said there are some projects completed during the first three months of the year that are very important to overall operations.
“During the first quarter, we plan for the entire year, getting our ducks in a row internally and externally. We work on compensation, incentives, and reviews for crews. This is important. What we do in the first quarter helps reduce turnover and gives us the ability to keep people 5, 10, 20 years.”
Utilizing carpenters at this time of year doesn’t have to be tricky either, Lindus said.
“Winter is a great time for indoor renovations, window and door replacement, insulation, and other updates. We’ve also brought our finishing and trim work in-house. That means we finish all the trim, windows, doors, etc. on our renovations. Essentially, we have carpenters and painters who can work no matter the temperature outside.”
