Buelow

Pictured are Flagship employees (from left to right): Jim Leslie, Gene Wirth, Dennis Holm and John Buelow, who manned the grill

 Tracy Webb

Flagship Ford hosted its Customer Appreciation Bash October 18 in which guests were treated to a free meal, highlighted by bratwursts and burgers and enter into a drawing to win NFL jersey giveaways.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.