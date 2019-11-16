Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley has earned a prestigious endorsement from the Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc., (PATNC) as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate, making it one of the top- performing home visiting affiliates within the PATNC’s international network. The official designation was made on Oct. 1.
Being named a Blue Ribbon Affiliate affirms that Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley is a high-quality member of the home visiting field, implementing the evidence-based Parents as Teachers model with fidelity. Families in Family Resource Center’s service area of Pierce, Polk and St. Croix Counties are positively impacted by the services delivered by this program.
The program includes home visits, group connections, child screening and connections to community resources. It equips parents with knowledge and resources to prepare their children for a stronger start in life and greater success in school.
“To earn the Blue-Ribbon Affiliate status, we underwent a rigorous self-study of our policies and procedures, and an extensive review of our practices by the National Center. The process confirms that we are meeting Parents as Teachers’ evidence-based standards of fidelity and quality,” said Agnes Ring, executive director of Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley. “Blue Ribbon Affiliates are exemplary programs, delivering the highest quality services to children and families.”
Implementation with quality and fidelity is vital in home-visiting programs as it determines a program’s effectiveness in accomplishing its original goals and intended outcomes. It also verifies that a program is being implemented as designed. Parents as Teachers’ rigorous endorsement process demonstrates an affiliate's accountability and credibility to the community, its funders, elected officials, and the partner organizations with which they work.
“The Parents as Teachers endorsement is a testament to the families we serve, and our community partners and donors that we are committed to delivering parent education services with a high level of professionalism. I am proud of our staff for the commitment, professionalism, and compassion they demonstrate daily in their work. And I appreciate the founders and board members who set a high standard 21 years ago when they saw a need to serve families with young children and determined the best way to do that was through an evidence-based program called Parents as Teachers.”
About Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley
Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley is a nonprofit organization that offers parent education programs to families in Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties. Its programs touched the lives of 2,000 individuals last year. Based in Baldwin, its mission is to strengthen children, families and communities through education, resources and support. Services are focused on families with children age prenatal to kindergarten entry. Programming includes home visits and Welcome Baby hospital visits); group classes; child development screenings and a resource referral network. Last year the organization conducted 1,457 home visits to 120 families. The organization has a staff of 12, including nine certified parent educators. It is funded by public and private grants, contracts and donations. Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley is part of the Wisconsin Family Foundations Home Visiting Program and is a funded partner of United Way St. Croix Valley and Success By 6.
About Parents as Teachers
Parents as Teachers (PAT) builds strong communities, thriving families and children that are healthy, safe and ready to learn. The internationally-recognized evidence-based home visiting model is backed by 35 years of research-proven outcomes for children and families. PAT currently serves nearly 200,000 families in all 50 U.S. states, 115 Tribal organizations, six other countries and one U.S. territory. Parents As Teachers National Center, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Parents as Teachers affiliates operate in various settings, including health departments, hospitals and schools, faith-based and nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit
