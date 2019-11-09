Starting a business can be a scary process, with a lot of things to consider. Fortunately, local resources are available to help. Chippewa Valley Technical College has two events planned for Startup Eau Claire Week Nov. 11-15 to assist entrepreneurs trying to get their ideas off the ground.
Anyone thinking of starting a business, or just interested in learning more, is encouraged to attend “Start a Business: Step One,” a free event to be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at CVTC’s Energy Education Center, 4000 Campus Road, Eau Claire. On Friday, Nov. 15, people are invited to take part in a bus tour of new businesses around Eau Claire and learn about the startup stories of the owners.
At Start a Business: Step One, local experts will help participants understand the first steps in starting a business. Prospective entrepreneurs will learn from a financial lending expert, area economic development corporation, local business development agencies, and successful entrepreneurs through panel discussions, individual speakers and networking opportunities. The goal of this event is to connect entrepreneurs with local resources to get started with their businesses.
For more information, or to register for the free event, go to cvtc.edu/StartABusiness. The event will be held in Room 103 at the Energy Education Center.
The Business Bus Tour will be held from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15, leaving from CVTC’s Business Education, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. The cost is $10 per person. The tour will be hosted by Nick White, an entrepreneur and co-owner of Chippewa Valley Tours. The tour will include a panel discussion featuring area entrepreneurs at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, and tours of Artisan Forge and Sweet Driver Chocolate. It will conclude with a happy hour at the CVTC Culinary program.
Registration for the tour is also through cvtc.edu/StartABusiness.
Startup Eau Claire Week is part of the statewide Startup Wisconsin Week focusing on fostering an entrepreneurial spirit throughout the Badger State.
With over 155 programs offered both online and on-campus, Chippewa Valley Technical College delivers superior, progressive technical education which improves the lives of students, meets the workforce needs of the region, and strengthens the community. CVTC programs are designed with input of business and industry to prepare graduates for today’s jobs, with 95 percent employed within six months of graduation and associate degree graduates earning an average annual salary of $46,816.
