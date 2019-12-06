The new management team at Baldwin Perk likes its chances to succeed in the marketplace even though there’s also a Caribou Coffee in town.
“It’s a different mindset,” explained manager Dara Fermanich, referring to Caribou. “It’s a drive-through, you don’t have to get out of your car.”
Fermanich and owner Donna Achterhof want you to get out of your car, order a coffee, maybe even purchase some food, or check out the latest retail items for sale.
“It’s about the ambience,” Achtherhof said, “We aren’t corporate.” Both have said that in their six weeks since they purchased the former Mocha Café on Main Street, they’ve heard from customers that purchase Caribou during the week but stop by Baldwin Perk on the weekends.
“We’ve had people from California, who were here on a wedding, who googled Coffee Shops,” Achterhof said, highlighting what she’s looking for.
While the pair are excited about the food and coffee, they couldn’t stop smiling about the retail portion of the store.
“Hazelnut Tree had it and Mocha Café didn’t,” Achterhof said. She also added being in culinary school along with the chance to add retail was one of the factors that led her in acquiring the store.
“Retail has definitely been missed,” Fermanich said, “Everyone’s been excited.”
Achtherhof chimed in: “You need something to look around while waiting for your coffee…It’s the perfect place to find gifts for teachers, family members.”
After the holiday season ends, the pair said to expect more fashion, purses, jewelry and stationery items.
In addition, to the coffee, baked goods, both added they would love Baldwin Perk to be a meeting site for community groups as well.
As for the future, the hopes are to expand the menu to include sandwiches and Joes on the go. The favorite Joes among customers have been Jazzy Java, Woods and Water and Carmel Kiss.
The pair said the naming of the store is a play off the television show ‘Friends’ in which the popular spot the six Friends would hang out was the coffee shop ‘Central Perk’.
Baldwin Perk is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
