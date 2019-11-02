The Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce welcomed B-Dub Nutrition Hub with a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning at its new location, 780 Main Street, Suite 3.
The shop was previously located in the Heritage Center but when owner Jenna Evan saw the building was available this summer she jumped at the opportunity.
B-Dub, which features nutritious shakes for either breakfast or lunch, started when Evan, who was exercising six days a week, was gaining weight and becoming frustrated.
She explained she tried the line of shake products for a three-day trial and lost six pounds.
“I felt amazing,” she said.
Evan became even more confident about the products after she started seeing positive results from friends and family.
“I decided to take on a new risk,” she said, leaving the Mortgage Lending business after 10 years to launch Prime Time Nutrition in New Richmond in January 2018.
With Primetime off to a good start, Evan wanted to expand the business and one place rose to the top of the list.
“I live in Baldwin and I wanted a positive, healthy option for people to go to in Baldwin,” she said. “(The shakes) are a quick, easy, convenient meal which are healthy for everyone.”
She launched the Baldwin store in March and it’s even exceed her expectations.
“It’s the greatest feeling ever seeing people’s reactions to the shakes,” she said, adding some of the customers’ favorites have been Sea Salt Caramel or the Birthday Cake.
In addition to the shakes, Evan explained coaches will be available at the Baldwin location for those who want to lose weight or gain muscle.
B-Dub will be open 6:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and occasional Saturdays. For additional information, check their Facebook page at B Dub Nutrition Hub.
