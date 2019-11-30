Blaine Brothers Inc., a leader in truck and trailer sales, service and repair, announced Monday they have acquired Midwest Truck Service, a family-owned truck and trailer repair and alignment shop, based in Baldwin.
“We are excited to add Midwest Truck Service to our growing list of locations across the Upper Midwest,” said Blaine Brothers CEO Dean Dally. “This acquisition expands our reach across the region, allowing us to serve and assist customers with a wide range of services.”
Established in 1996, Midwest Truck Service specializes in heavy-duty truck and trailer repair. Services include engine repair and diagnostics, wheel balancing, tire repair and replacement, computerized laser alignments, and DOT inspection preparation.
“The customer-centric culture of Midwest Truck Service aligns perfectly with Blaine Brothers’ commitment to providing superior customer service,” said Blaine Brothers Vice President Tim Grabow. “We feel confident that the technicians and staff on the Midwest team can deliver the high level of service that our customers have come to expect. We believe that both customers and employees will benefit from the synergies and impact that come with this acquisition.”
Blaine Brothers is a second-generation family-owned business established in 1979. The family of companies employs more than 300 people in nine locations across Minnesota and North Dakota. The company was named Distributor of the Year by Truck Parts and Service magazine.
Blaine Brothers facilities in Minneapolis, Scanlon, and Clearwater, Minn., offer medium -to-heavy duty truck and trailer parts, service and towing, including customized fleet maintenance, and sales and rental of Capacity yard trucks. In 2008, Norther American Trailer was added to the family of companies, and in 2016 North American Trailer was relocated to their state-of-the-industry facility in Inver Grove Heights, Minn., with additional locations in Scanlon, Minn., and Stanley, No. Dak., North American Trailer offers the same great services as Blaine Brothers with the addition of tank and trailer repair, and new and used trailer sales.
In 2013, the company acquired TruckAline and Hydraulic Specialty. TruckAline specializes in full-service frame, suspension, and alignment services, in Blaine, Minn. Hydraulic Specialty, located in Fridley, Minn., provides solutions for all of your hydraulic needs in both the transportation and manufacturing industries, including complete truck mounted hydraulic services.
