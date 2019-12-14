It has long been a goal of Blaine Brothers to expand into Wisconsin.
The right opportunity came along when the business purchased Midwest Truck Service in Baldwin last month.
Blaine Brothers, launched in 1979, a leader in the truck and trailer sales, service and repair, has more than 300 people employed in nine locations throughout Minnesota and North Dakota, will rename the Baldwin location at 2500 Alreich Ave., Blaine Brothers.
“Providing outstanding customer service is always our goal at Blaine Brothers and a big part of that is being where our customers need us,” the company touted on its website.
Blaine Brothers Baldwin will continue to offer truck service, trailer service, as well as engine repair and diagnostics, wheel balancing, tire repair and replacement, computerized laser alignments and DOT inspection preparation.
Blaine Brothers facilities in Minneapolis, Scanlon and Clearwater, Minnesota, offer medium -to-heavy duty truck and trailer parts, service and towing, including customized fleet maintenance, and sales and rental of Capacity yard trucks. In 2008, Norther American Trailer was added to the family of companies, and in 2016 North American Trailer was relocated to their state-of-the-industry facility in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, with additional locations in Scanlon, Minnesota, and Stanley, No. Dak., North American Trailer offers the same great services as Blaine Brothers with the addition of tank and trailer repair, and new and used trailer sales.
In 2013, the company acquired TruckAline and Hydraulic Specialty. TruckAline specializes in full-service frame, suspension and alignment services, in Blaine, Minnesota Hydraulic Specialty, located in Fridley, Minnesota, provides solutions for all of your hydraulic needs in both the transportation and manufacturing industries, including complete truck mounted hydraulic services.
