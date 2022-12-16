The year 2022 for businesses seemed to get off to a good start as a sense of normalcy was returning from the COVID-19 years of 2020 and 2021.
Inflation burst that bubble as price increases skyrocketed to levels not seen since the 1980s.
“Many of our distributors and partners bumped up their pricing,” said Lisa Veenendall, co-owner of St. Croix Custom Apparel with husband Dustin.
The couple opened a storefront on Main Street in Baldwin in July during a period where inflation was at or near its peak.
That didn’t stop them as Lisa said customers have been appreciative Baldwin has an apparel business.
“They also said it’s needed here, and many said we have a cute store,” she continued.
Keeping costs reasonably priced with inflation costs is a priority, said Danielle Johnson, Homestead Vet owner.
“We are definitely concerned about increasing costs of veterinary care and the importance of keeping care affordable,” she stated. “Many veterinary clinics in the area have been sold to larger corporations. We are planning to stay family owned, which will keep us more agile in a charging economy.”
There may be hope on the horizon.
According to a piece which appeared on the New York Times website Dec. 12, economists are predicting inflation to decrease by around two to three percent by the end of 2023.
The article, written by Jeanna Smialek, further states, issues pertaining to supply chains are helping. Used car prices began declining in October, furniture prices are slumping, and apparel is falling price.
At the same time, those predictions are just predictions. As the piece concluded, no one knew at this time last year, Russia would invade Ukraine, causing food and fuel prices to skyrocket.
Looking ahead
Both Johnson and Veenendall expressed similar goals as 2023 looms.
“We are looking forward to welcoming new and returning team members, educational opportunities for key staff and increasing our efficiency to better meet demand,” Johnson said. “It is still sometimes difficult to meet the demand every day. It is always hard when we can’t get pets in right away because we are already booked or short staffed.”
Customers have been telling them some signs, she added.
“They are learning from national outlets access to veterinary care is a problem all across the country,” Johnson continued. “As a result, more people are calling further ahead to make appointments, which is very helpful.”
Veenendall also talked about meeting demand.
“Continued growth and reaching out to more area businesses and organizations,” she said.
