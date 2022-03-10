If one is heading eastbound from the Twin Cities to Eau Claire, there are no truck stops or travel plazas heading in that direction.
That is until later this year when the Baldwin Travel Plaza opens to the public. Construction started last May on the project, located on the south side of I94 and the entrance to the Baldwin I94 Industrial Park.
Initial plans called for construction to be completed by the end of 2021 but thanks to labor and staff shortages, opening is now targeted for this May.
The benefits will be numerous, explained developer Moe Shah. The $7.1 million project will create up to 50 new jobs and be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“For those traveling the Interstate, it should create more revenue for the Village of Baldwin,” Shah added.
The 13,000-square-foot two-story facility will feature the standard convenience store along with a restaurant with a large variety of food options and seating for up to 83 to be open for residents and travelers.
The second floor will be for the travelers/truckers with showers, lounge, laundry, and a game room.
Shah stated he came upon the Baldwin location while traveling I-94 and felt the location would be perfect due to its proximity to I-94, the Twin Cities and what was previously mentioned about the lack of truck stops/travel plazas to Eau Claire.
“I was looking for one for the last two to three years,” he added.
Shah also added village officials were on board with his plans and happy to help.
