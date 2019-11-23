Adoray Home Health and Hospice, a not-for-profit home health and hospice agency, is pleased to announce that they have relocated the corporate office to the second floor of the First Bank of Baldwin building at 990 Main Street, Baldwin. Previously the corporate office was in the Baldwin East Industrial Park near Smith Sales. The office opened on Monday, Nov. 4, and an open house and ribbon cutting was held Friday, Nov. 15.
Adoray provides home health care, palliative care and hospice care to patients of all ages in the rural and urban communities of St. Croix, Pierce, Polk, Burnett, Barron and Dunn County.
“This move helps Adoray to mirror our golden standard of care with a sustainable healthy building that will allow our staff to better serve our patients, families and volunteers,” said Kelsey Derrick, Adoray’s CEO. Adoray’s mission is to help patients and families experience quality of life when facing a serious illness wherever they call home.
This move was one that allows Adoray to remain rooted in the heart of the Baldwin, a town that has been a part of us from the day Adoray first opened. The new office has a better configured space to promote team building collaboration between departments. The space is also providing a public facing access to promote the Adoray brand.
“We are honored to partner with the First Bank of Baldwin with both our new space and in the community, said Derrick. “Not only is this a great space, the rental agreement is helping the organization financially with reduced rental expenses.” The rental reduction will help Adoray not only control cost but ensure patients continue to be offered high quality health care, add additional services and improve our processes to ensure our patients receive timely access to our services.
In addition to providing health care services Adoray also operates the Treasures from the Heart stores located in Baldwin, Osceola and Rivers Falls. These secondhand stores sell clothing, home goods and furniture. The Treasures stores were developed 20 years ago to make up any funding difference needed to keep Adoray Home Health and Hospice running as a sustainable organization and provide care to patients regardless of their ability to pay for services. Adoray provides care to anyone in our region wherever they call home regardless of their ability to pay. Donations to Treasures or the Adoray Foundation help Adoray continue to offer these services.
For more information on Adoray Home Health and Hospice and or Treasures from the Heart, please contact Adoray at 1-800-359-0174 or online at adoray.org.
