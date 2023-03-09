Adoray CEO explains going down to one Treasures store in Baldwin

When the announcement was made last year that Treasures from Heart would be merging its locations in Baldwin, there were doubters.
Adoray CEO Amanda Gustafson was among those early sceptics.
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 7:32 pm
“There was concern about everything not fitting in the store,” Gustafson said.
With the remodeled store set to open April 1, Gustafson’s opinion has changed and believes those doubters will too.
“With the construction and new opportunity for storage and the space that is being utilized, I think they’ll be readily surprised,” she said.
To review, Adoray announced in September they will be consolidating its two Treasures from the Heart locations in Baldwin down to one.
The 868 Main Street building, which housed its clothing, would move into the 815 Main Street building, which was previously its home goods store.
“Having two stores didn’t make business sense anymore,” Gustafson said. “Adoray owned both buildings, so we had to pay the operational expenses on both.”
She also added there was a staffing shortage with Treasures especially in the last three years.
“It took us a year to fill one staffing position,” she stated.
Furthermore, she believed the two stores didn’t work for the customers, as some went to one and not the other.
Gustafson said both buildings needed updates, but the 868 building had a new roof and HVAC installed within the last five years, so they felt it was the most saleable building.
They were right as that building sold in two days with the closing date set for May 1.
“We were surprised by the response of people interested in the building,” she said. She couldn’t give any more details other than Adoray’s board was committed to selling it to someone who would further develop Main Street.
The 815 building was also the bigger building of the two.
“It could easily be remodeled and allow us to be fiscally responsible,” she stated.
Treasures will start accepting donations at the 815 location on March 13. On March 31, a ribbon cutting will be held with the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce and the following day, the public will see the new remodeled and renovated building for the first time.
“Overall, it’s been very positive,” Gustafson said on the feedback she’s heard or received about going back to one store.
The one store will keep its Tuesdays-Saturdays hours from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday.
