The annual St. Croix County Fair is here again July 17-21 in the heart of Glenwood City with events and vendors for the whole family to enjoy. General Admission is free for entry, however separate charges for parking and special events are applied.
Daily events:
Horse Arena Beverage Pavilion
Friday & Saturday: Bean Bag Tournament
Saturday: Blue Moon Drive 7-11 p.m.
Nick’s Kids Show
Thursday, Friday, Saturday &Sunday: Musical Fun & Entertainment for the kids in Tent A
Fantasy Corral Petting Zoo
Thursday-Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Pony Rides
Thursday-Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: Sunday Noon to 4:00 p.m.
Pickles the Clown
Thursday: 1:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Friday & Saturday: Noon to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Carnival
Thursday:
Special Events:
Saturday, July 13
10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Fair Office Exhibitors may pick up entry tags
Sunday, July 14
10:00 a.m. 7th annual Tractor Caravan starts at the Fairgrounds
Wednesday, July 17
10:45 a.m. Opening Ceremonies and Flag Raising at Croix Court
10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Exhibitors may pick up entry tags
Thursday, July 18
4:30 p.m. 4-H Style Show followed by Key and Scholarship Awards
7:00 p.m. WHPA Horse Pull (contact Josh Wickum for details 715-308-7608)
7:00 p.m. Fairest of the Fair Coronation
8:00 p.m. Fourth Degree Classic Rock-Country
Friday, July 19
In front of the Sheep barn:
1:00 p.m. Dress a Calf Contest
1:30 p.m. Kiddie Tractor Pull
Tiffany Creek Events Area:
7:00 p.m. Glenwood City FFA Alumni Tractor & Truck Pull (contact Morgan Krueger for details 715-505-2456)
Saturday, July 20
Croix Court Entertainment
Noon & 1:00 p.m. River City Cloggers
2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The Sound Exchange-Hijinks & Harmonies
3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Kenny Ahren-Physical Comedy
8:15 p.m. The Memories – Musical Variety Show
Outdoor Horse Arenas
12:30 p.m. Muttin’ Bustin’ – Register at Noon
4:00 p.m. Two Man Ranch Sorting (Pre-Registration required: text to Chad Clark 612-805-2181, John Sheflet 952-292-4552)
Tiffany Creek Events Area
9:00 a.m. ATV Mud Races (registration at 8:00 a.m.)
5:00 p.m. 4 X 4 Mud Races (registration & weigh-ins begin at 3:00 p.m., drivers meeting at 4:45 p.m. Contact Devin Laursen for information – 715-505-2644)
Sunday, July 21
9:00 a.m. Church Service with The Memories
10:30 a.m. Salute to Veterans (veterans park free)
10:30 a.m. Living Memorial Award Presentation
11:00 a.m. Ole & Elmer – musical comedy duo
1:15 p.m. Local talent show competition
3:00 p.m. Friends of the Fairgrounds raffle drawing
No dogs or pets are allowed at the St. Croix County Fair, but service animals are welcome. No carry-ons are allowed. For more information please refer to the St. Croix County Fair website at www.stcroixcofair.com. A full fair schedule and map of the fairgrounds will also be available in the July 13 issue of the Bargain Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.