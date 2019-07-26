In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad completion, the Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 – the largest steam powered locomotive – has been traveling across Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Wyoming. With several major stops along the way, Baldwin residents were lucky enough to see the “Big Boy” at the 11th avenue railroad crossing on July 23 during a 45 minute stop.
Of the eight Big Boys still around from the original 25, No. 4014 is the only operating locomotive while the others are on display only. Many Baldwin residents were lucky enough to see the train and marvel at the engineering used to create the historic train during a “whistle stop” a term originating from politicians who made brief stops to make short speeches and meet community members during a campaign.
“I tried to see it in St. Paul, but it was a zoo, so I just decided I would drive here to see it,” says St. Paul resident Tim, “I started collecting some post cards, then some magazines, then I really started getting into it. It traced the history of America, you know?” Tim wasn’t the only one traveling from the Twin Cities to see the Big Boy stop in Baldwin. One young train enthusiast traveled with his grandparents to see the locomotive. “He’s been interested in trains as long as we can remember. He’ll always remember this day!”
One Union Pacific Worker from Cheyenne, Wyoming has been working with this particular project for eight years and explained some of the mechanics of the Big Boy No. 4014 and how they keep it running. “It runs on recycled engine oil that we get delivered to us about every night,” he said, “The car directly behind the locomotive is the tender. That holds 6100 gallons of oil and the back half of that same tender holds 25,000 gallons of water.” A “tender” is a specialized rail car designed for steam locomotives because of their large consumption of fuel and water and keeps them traveling over long distances.
"The transcontinental railroad forever changed our country, uniting the nation and igniting economic growth that is still evident today," said Scott Moore, senior vice president – Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer of Union Pacific. "There's no bigger way to honor this milestone than bringing the Big Boy back to life and giving people an opportunity to share this historic moment."
After greasing the enormous driver axels on the locomotive, with a loud blast of steam, the Big Boy No. 4014 was off to Altoona to continue its “Great Race Across the Midwest.” The next stops for Big Boy No. 4014 are West Chicago, Illinois July 27 through 29, Des Moines, Iowa August 1, Omaha, Nebraska August 3, and North Platte, Nebraska August 6. As Baldwin cheered during the departure of the world’s largest locomotive, several comments were made about this event being, “the biggest thing in Baldwin.”
