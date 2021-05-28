Baseball finishes busy week with win over Amery

The Blackhawks faced Osceola at home Monday and went into extra innings. Both teams were 4-1 in conference and tied for first place. Osceola came out on top 3-2 after 9 innings in the pitcher’s duel.
Cal Smith started the game and went 7 2/3 innings allowing only 2 earned runs on 7 hits, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts. He left because he reached the 100 pitches allowed by WIAA per game with the score tied 2-2. Tanner Holdorf came in and pitched equally as well, but in the top of the nineth there was some miscommunication between the fielders on a fly ball to right center that allowed the Osceola batter to double. Another error and a single later and Osceola took the lead 3-2 and shut Baldwin out in the bottom of the nineth for the win.
The Blackhawk’s 2 runs came in the bottom of the first when Holldorf scored on a wild pitch and Mason Werner reached first on an error that scored Blaine Guthre. Baldwin’s top hitter for the game was Cal Smith who was 2-3 at the plate. Osceola’s Nick Carlson pitched the entire 9 innings for them and was really good. He allowed only 2 runs, none earned, on 3 hits, 1 walk and 12 strikeouts.
Coach Haney said “Carlson really shut us down at the plate. Especially our top five hitters who combined for only 1 hit out of 18 at bats. If those guys would have had any kind of ordinary night then we would have plated a few more runs, and this game would have been over before extra innings. There’s a very good chance that we will see him again later in the season and possibly again in playoffs. We will go to work on figuring out how to put the ball in play better in the next match up. Hopefully next time will be for who will win the conference.”
After the game that Monday night, the Blackhawks played Cumberland to finish off the doubleheader. It was also Senior night and the Blackhawks started all 9 seniors on the team. These included Sam Crowley, Tanner Holldorf, Blaine Guthrie, Tate Davis, Ty Margelofsky, Grady McAbee, Logan Fedie, Logan Weber and Brady Gordon.
Coach Haney said “It was fun to see the guys who have played together their entire careers get to hit the field together for this game. We knew it would be a little rough, because to get them all in, some we’re playing positions they we’re not familiar with. We went down 4 runs in the top of the first and had to battle back the rest of the night, but the guys kept playing hard.” The Blackhawks ended up scoring 4 runs but never overcame the initial start and ended up losing 9-4. The top hitter for the game was Sam Crowley who went 2-3 plus a walk and drove in a run. Runs were also driven in by Tanner Holldorf and Blaine Guthrie.
The Blackhawks played right away the next day in a conference game against Amery. They got back on track by beating them 11-2. Logan Fedie started on the mound and earned the win. He allowed 2 runs, only 1 earned, on 5 hits, no walks and struck out 6. Tanner Holldorf finished the game and allowed no runs on one hit, 2 walks and 1 strikeout. Coach Haney said “ at the plate this was our best hitting game yet and a great way to start the second half of this season’s conference play. We faced a pitcher who struck out 7 of our guys in the 3 innings of work the last time we faced him, and this time it was zero. It was great to see our improvement and our guys went up ready to hit the first good pitch they saw.” Blaine Guthrie, Mason Werner, and Ty Fink all had multiple hits and drove in runs and hits came from 5 other players as well. In total the Blackhawks had 11.
The team is currently 5-2 in conference and 8-7 overall with all conference matchups left in the remaining season. This Thursday, May 27 they will take on New Richmond away at Citizens Park. Next Tuesday, June 1 is home versus SCC, Thursday at home versus Somerset and Friday at Osceola. There last game before playoffs start is Monday, June 7 at home versus Ellsworth. All games start at 5 p.m.
