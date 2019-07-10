Baldwin Christian School is pleased to announce that Troy Mattson, an Ellsworth native, will succeed Monte Knetter as Headmaster. Mr. Mattson holds a B.S. in Biblical Studies from Boyce College and a MDiv in Christian Ministry from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has spent the last two years as Associate Pastor of Youth and Children at Hillside EFCA in Greenbank, WA.
In the coming year, Mr. Mattson will teach middle school Latin and Omnibus, an integrated history, literature, and theology course that focuses on reading and responding to original sources. He will also serve as the school's chief administrator.
Baldwin Christian School is a Christian classical school offering instruction to students from age three through 12th grade. Learn more by calling the school at (715) 684-2656, by checking the school's web site: baldwinchristianschool.org or by attending one of the upcoming Open Houses on Monday, July 15 or Tuesday, August 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.