Back to the books: Baldwin library to re-open doors March 1

American writer Sidney Sheldon once said, “Libraries store the energy that fuels the imagination. They open up windows to the world and inspire us to explore and achieve and contribute to improving our quality of life.” Some might say if there was ever a time when libraries are needed, it is now.
Starting March 1, the Baldwin Public Library is re-opening the doors to welcome the public to come inside again. The COVID-19 pandemic caused many challenges for the library over the past year.
“We will have some safety rules to protect our staff and the community. Our hours temporarily will be shorter than before COVID, but we are adding Saturdays as an option again. We’d like you to wear masks if you can and we will limit numbers. If you want to make sure you can come in at a certain time with the family you can make an appointment and we will give you priority if we’re near our limits,” said Library Director Rebecca Dixon.
Computer time will be limited at this time as well. For those who prefer not to come in, the Baldwin Public Library has gone above and beyond to offer services to all who would like them. They will still have the options of doing Curbside Pick-up, Locker Pick-up, Home Delivery and other remote services, such as emailing them print jobs.
Starting March 1st our doors will be open in the handicap accessible Village Building at 400 Cedar St. Mon, Wed, Thur, Fri: 12:00-4:00, Tues 2:00-6:00, and Sat. 10:00-12:00. For updates on details you can watch their website: baldwinlibrary.org or Like their Facebook page (search Baldwin Library Wisconsin). If you have questions, please call 715-684-3813 or email: baldwinlibrary@baldwinlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.