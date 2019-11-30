The Spring Valley Stagehands’ 2019 theatre season will conclude with an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, adapted by CJ Breland. Directed by Liz Erickson and Mary Anderson, this classic tale recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a generally greedy, selfish, miserly person who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past (Nan Becker, Menomonie), Present (Scott Brown, Elmwood), and Yet to Come (Jae Anderson, Wilson). Through these visitations on Christmas Eve, Scrooge (Wade Gardner, Hammond) is reminded of the major turning points in his life and challenged by the spirits to consider how he has lived it. The audience witnesses Scrooge’s inspiring inner journey as he is transformed and becomes “as good a friend, as good a man, and as good a master as the good old city knew.” The aforementioned characters are joined by an intergenerational group of more than 25 additional cast members portraying the Cratchet family, Scrooge as a boy and young man, friends from his youth, his nephew Fred and Fred’s wife and friends, the Fizzywigs, young Scrooge’s love interest Fanny, village people and children, carolers and more. The cast for this show hail from Hammond, Menomonie, Hager City, Wilson, Elmwood and Spring Valley. Dancing, Christmas carols, and the rich language of Charles Dickens nestled in the Stagehands theatre make this the perfect show to see this holiday season. Performance dates are Dec. 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m.; with matinee dates Dec. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. All performances will be held at the Spring Valley Theatre. Tickets can be reserved online at svstagehands.org Join the Stagehands for this Christmastime classic. And “God bless us, everyone!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.