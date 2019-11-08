St. Croix Festival Theatre is proud to present Monroe Crossing 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9. The concert will be located at Alliance Church of the Valley. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
As stated on their website, monroecrossing.com, "Named in honor of Bill Monroe, “The Father of Bluegrass Music,” Monroe Crossing dazzles audiences with an electrifying blend of classic bluegrass, bluegrass gospel, original bluegrass and even selections outside the bluegrass genre. Their superb musicianship and onstage rapport have entertained audiences across the United States, Canada and Europe."
This Minnesota based band has performed for over 20 years. They’ve been inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame, performed in national showcases including at the World of Bluegrass convention, and internationally including at South Korea. They have recorded over 17 CDs to date. Their instrumentation includes banjo, guitar, fiddle, upright bass and more!
Tickets can be purchased at FestivalTheatre.org, emailing festivaltheatreboxoffice@gmail.com or by calling the box office at 715-483-3387.
