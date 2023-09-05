Vidalia May Struemke Sep 5, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Western Wisconsin Health would like to welcome Vidalia May Struemke. Vidalia was born 11:29 p.m., August 29 to Julia and Jackson Struemke of Somerset, WI. Vidalia was 7 lb. 8.8oz. and 21 inches long. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. AnniversariesBirthsEngagementsWeddings Latest News Wisconsin Democrats on 'veto watch' after Gov. Evers blocks 10 bills Republicans introduce legislation to remove barriers to Youth Workforce participation Drinking Water Screening Clinic scheduled for County Residents B-W Sport Shooting Team begins Fall Shooting Tuesday Community Supper at Gethsemane Tiffany seeks another term for U.S. House WESTconsin Credit Union donates $25,000 to help launch new medical program Family Friendly Workplaces receives WEDC grant Most Popular School Board approves numerous personal moves Woodville man dies in motorcycle crash Baldwin-Woodville softball players honored ‘A tremendous asset to the Baldwin community’ Central girls golf takes second at B-W Invite Upcoming Events Sep 5 Summer Market - Hudson Tue, Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Sep 5, 2023 CDT Sep 7 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Sep 7, 2023 CDT Sep 8 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Fri, Sep 8, 2023 Sep 9 Willow River Cemetery Walk Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9 Elvis is coming to Baldwin Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 10 Brunch at the Belle Ame Vineyard Sun, Sep 10, 2023 Sep 10 Cub Scouts Open House Sun, Sep 10, 2023 Sep 12 Fall Storytime Begins Tue, Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12 Blood Drive Tue, Sep 12, 2023 Latest News Wisconsin Democrats on 'veto watch' after Gov. Evers blocks 10 bills Republicans introduce legislation to remove barriers to Youth Workforce participation Drinking Water Screening Clinic scheduled for County Residents B-W Sport Shooting Team begins Fall Shooting Tuesday Community Supper at Gethsemane Tiffany seeks another term for U.S. House WESTconsin Credit Union donates $25,000 to help launch new medical program Family Friendly Workplaces receives WEDC grant Most Popular School Board approves numerous personal moves Woodville man dies in motorcycle crash Baldwin-Woodville softball players honored ‘A tremendous asset to the Baldwin community’ Central girls golf takes second at B-W Invite Upcoming Events Sep 5 Summer Market - Hudson Tue, Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Sep 5, 2023 CDT Sep 7 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Sep 7, 2023 CDT Sep 8 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Fri, Sep 8, 2023 Sep 9 Willow River Cemetery Walk Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9 Elvis is coming to Baldwin Sat, Sep 9, 2023 Sep 10 Brunch at the Belle Ame Vineyard Sun, Sep 10, 2023 Sep 10 Cub Scouts Open House Sun, Sep 10, 2023 Sep 12 Fall Storytime Begins Tue, Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12 Blood Drive Tue, Sep 12, 2023 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.