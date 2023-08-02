Hazel Juliet Rask Aug 2, 2023 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Western Wisconsin Health would like to welcome Hazel Juliet Rask. Hazel was born 1:50 p.m., July 6 to Angela and Joseph Rask of St. Paul, MN. Hazel was 7 lb. 14.1 oz. and 19.75 inches long. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. AnniversariesBirthsEngagementsWeddings Latest News New Lottery Packers scratch tickets offers fans a chance to win four season tickets Sweet Additions in Dresser and Cameron certified Family Friendly Workplaces Northwood Tech celebrated mobile welding lab's first graduates Searching Solutions donates nearly $18,000 to local non-profits The latest on road repairs State announces launch of new tool to help residents find free, discounted Internet service DFI, DATCP and Savi host online student loan workshop August 15 County Board meets Tuesday night Most Popular School Board approves coaching hires Baldwin man pleads guilty to carrying concealed weapon Pickleball courts now at Mill Pond Park Minnesota woman sentenced to 15 years prison for homicide National Night Out is scheduled for August 1 Upcoming Events Aug 2 Clay Creations Wed, Aug 2, 2023 Aug 3 Music and Dance with Duke Otherwise Thu, Aug 3, 2023 Aug 3 Stitch Nitch Thu, Aug 3, 2023 Aug 3 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Aug 3, 2023 CDT Aug 4 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Fri, Aug 4, 2023 Aug 5 Halos 13th annual Memorial Walk Sat, Aug 5, 2023 Aug 6 Ice Cream Social Sun, Aug 6, 2023 Aug 7 Kristo Day at the Pool Mon, Aug 7, 2023 Aug 7 Vacation Bible School Mon, Aug 7, 2023 Aug 8 Summer Market - Hudson Tue, Aug 8, 2023 Latest News New Lottery Packers scratch tickets offers fans a chance to win four season tickets Sweet Additions in Dresser and Cameron certified Family Friendly Workplaces Northwood Tech celebrated mobile welding lab's first graduates Searching Solutions donates nearly $18,000 to local non-profits The latest on road repairs State announces launch of new tool to help residents find free, discounted Internet service DFI, DATCP and Savi host online student loan workshop August 15 County Board meets Tuesday night Most Popular School Board approves coaching hires Baldwin man pleads guilty to carrying concealed weapon Pickleball courts now at Mill Pond Park Minnesota woman sentenced to 15 years prison for homicide National Night Out is scheduled for August 1 Upcoming Events Aug 2 Clay Creations Wed, Aug 2, 2023 Aug 3 Music and Dance with Duke Otherwise Thu, Aug 3, 2023 Aug 3 Stitch Nitch Thu, Aug 3, 2023 Aug 3 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Aug 3, 2023 CDT Aug 4 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Fri, Aug 4, 2023 Aug 5 Halos 13th annual Memorial Walk Sat, Aug 5, 2023 Aug 6 Ice Cream Social Sun, Aug 6, 2023 Aug 7 Kristo Day at the Pool Mon, Aug 7, 2023 Aug 7 Vacation Bible School Mon, Aug 7, 2023 Aug 8 Summer Market - Hudson Tue, Aug 8, 2023 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
