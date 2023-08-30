Andi Ray Heebink Aug 30, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Western Wisconsin Health would like to welcome Andi Ray Heebink. Andi was born at 10:37 p.m., August 18 to Lily and Koehl Heebink of River Falls. Andi was 6 lb. 12.6oz. and 19 3/4 inches long. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. AnniversariesBirthsEngagementsWeddings Latest News Blackhawk boys soccer shut out Aquinas for first win Blackhawks finish with nearly 500 yards offense in routing G-E-T The latest on road repairs Wear a Life Jacket this Holiday weekend Woodville man dies in motorcycle crash B-W No. 5, SCC No. 8 in latest state football rankings Stout Scholar Nathan Thompson proud to have impacted students, community through leadership, volunteering Spring Surveys Show Mixed Results For Ruffed Grouse, Pheasant And Waterfowl Most Popular B-W welcomes 10 new staff members Woodville man dies in motorcycle crash Stout Scholar Nathan Thompson proud to have impacted students, community through leadership, volunteering Smith sizzles in season opening win Craig R. Bakke “Boone” Upcoming Events Aug 31 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Aug 31, 2023 CDT Sep 1 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Fri, Sep 1, 2023 Sep 5 Summer Market - Hudson Tue, Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Sep 5, 2023 CDT Latest News Blackhawk boys soccer shut out Aquinas for first win Blackhawks finish with nearly 500 yards offense in routing G-E-T The latest on road repairs Wear a Life Jacket this Holiday weekend Woodville man dies in motorcycle crash B-W No. 5, SCC No. 8 in latest state football rankings Stout Scholar Nathan Thompson proud to have impacted students, community through leadership, volunteering Spring Surveys Show Mixed Results For Ruffed Grouse, Pheasant And Waterfowl Most Popular B-W welcomes 10 new staff members Woodville man dies in motorcycle crash Stout Scholar Nathan Thompson proud to have impacted students, community through leadership, volunteering Smith sizzles in season opening win Craig R. Bakke “Boone” Upcoming Events Aug 31 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Aug 31, 2023 CDT Sep 1 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Fri, Sep 1, 2023 Sep 5 Summer Market - Hudson Tue, Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Sep 5, 2023 CDT Stocks Market Data by TradingView
