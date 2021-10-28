The look on Brooke Klatt's face says it all as the Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team celebrated a hard fought five-set win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 2 Sectional Semifinal Thursday night. Baldwin-Woodville won 27-29, 25-15, 25-11, 19-25, 15-8. The Blackhawks play Reedsburg in Altoona 7 p.m. Saturday night for the Sectional title. Klatt (in black) is surrounded by Angela Nilssen (3) and Maddy Jensen (13).
